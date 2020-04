TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is expected to give her daily coronavirus update Thursday, alongside the Kansas Department of Labor Secretary.

Thursday’s update comes hours after protesters converged near the statehouse to protest the stay-at-home-order.

The news conference is expected to start at 2 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or CLICK HERE.

As of Thursday morning, the state is reporting 2,482 positive cases of coronavirus and 112 deaths.