TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — KSNT news anchor Molly Patt was joined by Gov. Laura Kelly and Dr. Donepudi with Stormont Vail Health Monday evening to discuss vaccine distribution among other viewer submitted questions.

Kansas ranks 41st in the amount of vaccines administered and 37th in the amount given to the state, according to the CDC.

