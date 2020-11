TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is expected to announce new steps her administration is taking to combat the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, the state has seen a total of 117,676 positive cases. That number includes 1,221 deaths and approximately 77,446 recoveries.

Gov. Kelly is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or click here.