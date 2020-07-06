Gov. Kelly to discuss rise in coronavirus cases, importance of wearing masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in Kansas and the importance of wearing a mask.

As of Monday afternoon 16,454 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 284 deaths and 10,232 recoveries.

Gov. Kelly said she and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommend the state remain in Phase 3 of Ad Astra Reopening Plan. Two weeks ago, Kelly also recommended the state stay in Phase 3 when the state was supposed to phase out of the plan.

You can read the state’s reopening plan here.

At the beginning of the news conference, Kelly stressed the importance of Kansans filling out the 2020 census, saying that’s how the state will get PPE during this pandemic.

“Your community depends upon it,” she said.