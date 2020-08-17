Gov. Kelly signs new executive order to stop evictions for 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly gave an update on coronavirus in the state Monday.

At the time of the news conference, 33,882 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 21,835 recoveries and 404 deaths.

Gov. Kelly wanted to remind Kansas businesses they will open the application process for grants at noon this Wednesday. Businesses can go to kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief to find the application.

Kelly also announced she’s issuing Executive Order 20-61 that prohibits landlords from evicting their tenants. This will last for two weeks. Kelly said if the Senate doesn’t act within two weeks and issues another stimulus check, she will sign another executive order.

Kelly said her administration is also working on a plan to help support landlords through the pandemic.

You can watch the full news conference below.