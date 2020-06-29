Gov. Kelly announces statewide order to wear masks in public places

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced a statewide order for people to wear masks in public places, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Kelly made the announcement Monday at her news conference, giving an update on coronavirus in the state.

As of Monday afternoon 14,123 positive cases were reported across the state. That includes 271 deaths and 8,973 recoveries.

“This is a simple, proactive step we can take to keep Kansans at work, get our kids back to school, and keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy,” Governor Kelly said. “Wearing a mask is not only safe – but it is necessary to avoid another shut down.”

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will work closely with officials in Governor Kelly’s administration to ensure that the order complies with Kansas law, according to a news release.

Kelly said more details on this order will be given on Thursday.