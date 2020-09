TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly gave her weekly update on coronavirus in the state Monday.

At the time of the update, 52,864 positive cases were reported across the state. That number includes about 38,551 recoveries and 598 deaths. Those numbers are according to the Reno County Health Department.

Gov. Kelly started the news conference by saying she’s concerned about “our ability to slow the spread of the virus.”

