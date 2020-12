TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly will give her weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m., the New York Times reported 182,534 total cases in Kansas and 1,941 deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 462 active clusters across the state.

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m.