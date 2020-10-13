Gov. Kelly makes announcement about Kansas’ Unified Testing Strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is made an announcement about Kansas’ Unified Testing Strategy and giving an update on coronavirus in the state Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Reno County Health Department reported 66,054 positive coronavirus cases in Kansas. That number includes 52,669 recoveries and 797 deaths. You can see a full county-by-county breakdown here.
Gov. Kelly said her team is making “notable progress” with testing efforts. She said Kansas joined a group of five states, 21 municipalities, and two Native American tribes participating in the bipartisan Rockefeller Foundation COVID-19 Testing Solutions Group.