Gov. Laura Kelly and Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman hold daily coronavirus update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly and Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman held their daily news briefing Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, the state reported 3,738 positive coronavirus cases and 125 deaths.

Gov. Kelly announced she will be signing a new declaration to extend the state’s disaster declaration to May 14. The emergency declaration can be extended once again after this.

Kelly also announced the state has secured 500,000 test kits coming from overseas; however, the state will continue to receive 10,000 kits per week until these come in. The federal government is also sending 25,000 kits this week.

Dr. Norman said the state is monitoring 55 clusters across the state. He also said the CDC staff is helping with testing in the state. Five additional CDC staff will be working with the state for the next 11 months to help with contact tracing, according to Norman.