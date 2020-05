TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas officials will hold their Friday afternoon news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will discuss how the state is responding to the pandemic.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it will now only give updated coronavirus numbers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The department said this will help free up epidemiology staff.

Watch live below.