TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools kids will finish their first week of online schooling Friday. This marks the first time kids were "in school" since Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order closing all public schools in March to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Topeka mother Sheila Krohe has two middle school age kids, Adam and Lillian, in the USD 501 district. She said she's thankful her kids are pretty self sufficient because the district's online schooling gives them a lot of freedom.