Gov. Laura Kelly gives update on coronavirus in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is holding a coronavirus update Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 9,137 positive cases and 208 deaths reported in Kansas.

The current state of emergency will expire at midnight.

Kelly vetoed a bill she said would have longstanding impacts in the fight against coronavirus. Along with the veto, she said the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas now serves as a guidance for individual counties.

The governor also announced she’s bringing the legislature back on June 3.

