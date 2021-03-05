Gov. Laura Kelly: Meatpackers to start vaccinations by end of week

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas plans to give thousands of meatpacking plant workers their first COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week.

Her announcement Thursday came as at least a few counties pushed back against state inoculation rules that carry the threat of having doses withheld for not complying.

The vaccinations for meatpacking workers began Thursday afternoon, and Kelly said the state plans to administer the first of two doses to more than 12,000 of them.

Meanwhile, with the past week, Sedgwick and Riley counties have been at odds with the state over moving to vaccinating people younger than age 65 with chronic medical conditions.