Gov. Laura Kelly tells Kansan’s about coronavirus vaccine distribution, highlights public health officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly told Kansan’s Wednesday how the state plans to distribute coronavirus vaccines and who will get them first.

Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, plans to release emergency doses of the coronavirus vaccine as early as Dec. 10, according to Gov. Kelly. Kansas is expected to receive 150,000 doses from Pfizer by the end of the month, and 24,000 doses by mid-December.

In addition to announcing distribution plans, Gov. Kelly took some time to highlight the work of our county’s Public Health Officers — something she said she will do to start all of her coronavirus press conferences going forward.

Gov. Kelly noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, 27 Public Health Officers in the state have left their jobs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kansas has 164,558 positive cases and 1,679 deaths, according to The New York Times.

Gov. Kelly’s press conference: