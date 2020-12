FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is set to receive her COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Kelly will receive the Moderna vaccine. The shot will be administered by Lisa Horn, public health nurse specialist at KDHE.

