Governor expects to extend stay at home order, additional death blamed on religious gathering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said she expects the state will extend a statewide stay at home order past April 19, as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

The top doctor in Kansas says a third death has been connected to a Wyandotte County religious gathering.

A husband and wife were reported dead in Montgomery County. A third person who died was connected to the same gathering.

The state has reported four religious gatherings causing coronavirus outbreaks, two in Sedgwick County and two in Wyandotte County. Only one occurred after the stay at home order.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Saturday in a lawsuit the governor filed against the state’s top lawmakers, who overturned the governor’s ban on religious gatherings of 10 or more people.

The governor, in her daily news conference, said one inmate required stitches form a riot outbreak at Lansing Prison.

She said she’s concerned about the prison’s healthcare provider Corizon and has asked for the company to elevate attention to the facility after several inmates and staff became sick.