Kansas to release information on active coronavirus outbreaks

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is proposing that the state give itself breathing room in its budget by cutting its annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers, offering a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly announced that starting Sept. 9 the state will begin to release the names and locations of active outbreak sites in Kansas.

Gov. Kelly says that by sharing this information Kansans will be better educated about the threats regarding coronavirus.

“By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus,” Kelly said.

Active outbreak sites will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases in that location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more confirmed cases.

This information will be posted weekly on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 9, and can be found on the KDHE website under the coronavirus dashboard.

Kansas will join numerous other states in providing this information and will follow the guidance of the White House.