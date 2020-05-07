Governor Kelly announces recovery team leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of two individuals Wednesday who will head a team in leading Kansas forward in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Kelly selected Cheryl Harrison-Lee as the Recovery Office’s executive director and Lyle Butler as the chair.

Harrison-Lee has more than 30 years of experience in strategic leadership positions in a variety of corporate, entrepreneurial, private and public environments. Previously, she served in leadership roles for several cities to include Gardner, Kansas and Orlando and Daytona Beach, Florida.

Butler recently retired from his position as the President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, a position he held since July 2000. He has also served as the Chamber President and CEO in Dodge City, Kansas, and Greeley, Colorado.

Kelly will soon announce the remaining members of the recovery team, which will include involvement from members of the Kansas Legislature.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.