June 12, 2020-Hornet football players will be the first group of Emporia State students to make a return to campus when a controlled group of 60 players prepare to begin summer workouts on Monday, June 15. This is in line with Emporia State's overall policy for a phased return to campus that seeks to mitigate the risks of spread of COVID-19 as staff, faculty and certain students start returning in selected areas and repopulating the campus by steps. It is based upon standards established by the State of Kansas, Lyon County, the NCAA and Emporia State University.

The first group of 60 players will be divided into six groups or cohorts of ten student-athletes in order to facilitate contact tracing if necessary. They will report to the ESU Student Health Center by assigned cohorts for COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 15 with results expected within two to five days. Once results are received the student-athletes that test negative will be released for participation. If someone tests positive they will be placed in isolation, with contact tracing and quarantine of close contacts being primarily a public health function facilitated by Emporia State Athletics.