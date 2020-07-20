Governor Kelly releases details of school executive orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly gave details Monday on the two executive orders she’s signing regarding school in the fall.

One of those executive orders is to delay opening schools until after Labor Day.

As of Monday afternoon 22,265 positive cases of coronavirus were reported across the state. That includes 308 deaths and approximately 12,491 recoveries.

Gov. Kelly started the news conference by announcing eight Kansans died over the weekend, marking over 300 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

She then went on to describe the two executive orders she’s signing.

“I’m asking each Board of Education member to put politics aside and think of our children, their parents and their teachers,” Kelly said.

The two executive orders are: