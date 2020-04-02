Governor, labor secretary discuss coronavirus in Kansas

KSNT News
by: Tianna Witmer
In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is proposing that the state give itself breathing room in its budget by cutting its annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers, offering a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly and secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, Delía García, are giving an update on coronavirus in Kansas during their 2 p.m. press conference.
Watch Live Here: