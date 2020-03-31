Governor provides additional benefits to unemployed Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state will provide an additional $600 a week to unemployed Kansans, the governor announced Tuesday.

Getting ahold of those benefits could be tricky. The Kansas Department of Labor is expanding its capabilities as is sees an unprecedented 60,000 calls per day, compared to a usual 1,800 claims per week.

“This is an incredibly stressful time for everyone,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

People seeking benefits are calling over and over, leading to 877,000 calls in one day, she said.

The state is working to double the capacity in its call centers, by adding phone lines, moving employees from other agencies to answer the phones and having employees work extended hours.

Kelly said the quickest way to apply for unemployment is by visiting getkansasbenefits.gov.