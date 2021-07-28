Growing group asking to wear masks, even vaccinated, now joined by Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County has joined a group now recommending everyone wear masks and limit mass gatherings as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads further in Kansas, health officials announced Wednesday.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke is asking everyone, even if vaccinated, to wear a mask and practice social distancing in “crowded indoor situations.” She is also recommending indoor mass gathering events to limit their attendance to 50% percent of the room capacity.

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.

The new recommendations fall in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance, which falls back on earlier messages and asks people to wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state is “reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas,” although her administration has “consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop.”

The changes come as Shawnee County has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases, and the health department said it’s thanks to the Delta variant.

“Shawnee County has seen 5 consecutive weeks of increasing cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations. These increases continue to be driven by the emergence of the Delta variant in our community, which is 60% more contagious than previous variants. Viral sequencing has identified the Delta variant as the dominant community strain in Shawnee County. Early infection with the Delta variant has frequently been mistaken for allergies or a “common cold” before more significant symptoms develop later in the illness. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective against variants, including Delta, and are effective in significantly reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.” Shawnee County Health Department

While the health department has asked everyone to wear masks in crowded indoor places, it said the COVID-19 vaccine is still effective in reducing just how serious symptoms from the virus can be. As of July 28, 79,000 people, or 45% of Shawnee County’s total population have gotten both shots or a single-shot vaccine against COVID-19, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

The recommendations from the health officer will go before the Shawnee County Commission in their Thursday meeting, in the form of Resolution No. 2021-55. For now, the guidance for masks and mass gathering limits stays as a recommendation, not a requirement, from the Shawnee County Health Department.

In a related news release, Ascension, the health system that runs Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, said Tuesday it will now require all of its staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.