Guide to mask mandates in northeast Kansas counties

NORTHEAST, Kan. (KSNT) — Many counties across the state have implemented some type of mask mandate in accordance to Gov. Laura Kelly’s recommendation.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of mask mandate ordinances in northeast Kansas:

This list will be updated as county plans become available.

Brown County:

On Monday, Nov. 16 the Brown County Commission voted in favor of implementing a county mask mandate. The mandate will last until Dec. 7. The Hiawatha City Commission also approved a citywide mask mandate.

Clay County:

Effective Thursday, Nov. 12, the Clay County Commissioners passed a mask mandate. The mandate will be reviewed on Monday, Nov. 30. If you are out in public or meeting the public to do business in your office, you will need to wear a mask, according to the county.

Franklin County:

On July 3, Franklin County decided honor Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate. The county urges all residents to wear a mask in public, although they recognize they aren’t in a position to enforce a State Order.

Geary County:

Geary County created a county wide mask mandate that went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 18, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Jackson County:

As of Friday, Nov. 13, Jackson County announced they will follow Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, despite opting out in July. The order will be reviewed on Monday, Nov. 23.

Jefferson County:

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 11 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, Jefferson County is requiring face coverings when in public.

Lyon County:

As of Sunday, Nov. 15, the Lyon County Board of Health issued a county wide mask mandate. Masks must be worn inside or in any public space, according to the county. Masks should also be worn on public transportation and when outdoors in public places, if there is no social distancing.

Marshall County:

The Marshall County Health Department announced a county wide mask mandate, effective Monday, Nov. 16.

Miami County:

Although the county doesn’t have an official mask mandate, as of July 2, the county announced that wearing masks in public is encouraged. The county noted that face coverings will not be legally mandated within the county and each business shall decide whether or not masks will be required.

Morris County:

The Morris County Health officer has ordered a mask mandate beginning on July 10. This order will remain in effect until dismantled by the Morris County Health Officer.

Nemaha County:

As of Friday, Nov. 13, Nemaha County Community Health Services announced a county wide mask mandate. The order will be reviewed on Monday, Dec. 14.

Shawnee County:

Effective Thursday, July 9, Shawnee County mandated masks. This order will remain in effect until further notice.

Wabaunsee County: