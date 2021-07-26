Half of Kansas’ new delta variant cases are in Sedgwick County

WICHITA (KSNT) – Sedgwick County is outpacing the rest of Kansas when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant.

Out of the state’s 94 new cases of the delta variant over the weekend, health officials reported 50 are in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 30 more Kansans were hospitalized over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers and the vaccine totals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Since the Friday update, 1,488 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,760 tested negative.

The state reported 9,553 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,848 got their second dose. The KDHE said 56.75% of Kansans are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 49.78% are finished with their vaccinations.