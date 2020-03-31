Harvard study outlines readiness for Topeka area

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: People speak near a makeshift morgue outside of Bellevue Hospital on March 25, 2020 in New York City, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Flattening the curve” is a term we’re constantly hearing about almost every day now, but how will it actually play out in the end?

“We are going to continue to have more cases until we peak out and then it will slow down,” said Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

A new study from Harvard University breaks down a few possible scenarios for areas all over the country, including the Topeka area.

It’s worth pointing out that this study bases the finding on a very high infection rate, one that is much higher than what is currently projected.

It also takes an area that goes beyond Topeka to include about 350,000 adults, then breaks down how we would fare in nine different scenarios.

For example, take a look at what hospital capacity would look like if 20% or more of the adult population contracted the coronavirus.

Since not all who contract coronavirus need ICU treatment, they found that it is around that infection rate that Topeka area hospitals would surpass their capacity.

With current projections keeping the infection rate in Kansas lower than this ‘worst-case scenario’ threshold, it gives hope that the curve may actually flatten.

“I’m feeling a little bit relaxed about the comfort we’re getting around the numbers and the ability to accommodate what’s coming down the pipe,” said Dr. Lee Norman on Friday.

Earlier this week, Dr. Norman said that “when the going gets tough in intensive care units we will share patients we will route patients where they need to be.”

So far, Dr. Norman said they’re only looking at possible sites for Kansas City.