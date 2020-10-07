Health Officer orders temporary closure of Doug’s Service Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local service center is forced to close after violating coronavirus guidelines, Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said.

Dr. Pezzino issued an emergency order Wednesday to temporarily close Doug’s Service Center in Topeka.

A news release said the closure was decided because employees didn’t isolate or follow quarantine orders due to infection or exposure to coronavirus.

Doug’s Service Center was ordered to remain closed for at least 48 hours and have deep cleaning of the business. The service center also must submit a plan to Dr. Pezzino addressing safety measures moving forward, according to the release.

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were present at Doug’s Service Center between October 1st and 6th,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19.”

Dr. Pezzino said anyone who went to the service center between Thursday, Oct. 1 and Tuesday, Oct. 6 are at risk for potential exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.