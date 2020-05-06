Health officials announce three new coronavirus recoveries, 32 active cases in Shawnee County

Shawnee County Health Department coronavirus statistics

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials announced three new coronavirus recoveries Tuesday evening, bringing the number of active cases down to 32 in the county.

Shawnee County has seen 133 positive cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 96 patients have recovered from the virus and five have died.

Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries +Deaths) = Active Cases

Active cases are determined by taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting them from the total number of recoveries and deaths.

The county’s last coronavirus death came April 14, and its record number of active cases sits at April 10’s 46 total patients. However, Shawnee County has seen a rise in active cases since April 24 from 12 to the current 32 patients.

