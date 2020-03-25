Health officials confirm second COVID-19 death in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A second person has now died in Wyandotte County from the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday night that the second death related to COVID-19, occurred on Monday.

The patient was a man in his 70s who was admitted to a local hospital on Monday, March 16, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18. He was discharged on Friday, March 20, then later admitted to another local hospital on Sunday, where he passed away in the late evening on Monday, March 23.

“We offer our prayers and thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased. Their sadness is our sadness. Our own family and friends are precious to us, and so I call on each one of us to protect one another and stop the spread of COVID-19!” said Wyandotte County Mayor David Alvey.

Alvey emphasized that in light of this news, it is critical that residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas follow all preventive measures and guidelines, including the stay-at-home order, that is in effect through April 23.

Dr. Allen Greiner, the Chief Medical Officer for the Unified Government, noted that the stay-at-home order and social distancing recommendations are critical to “flattening the curve.”

“The curve is a way to show the number of people who have the virus at any point in time. We need to keep that number low, so we don’t overwhelm our health care system. Without efforts to intensify social distancing, like the Stay at Home order, COVID-19 can spread very easily – it is estimated that each COVID19 positive patient could infect between 2.6 to 4 additional people. If we work together to slow the spread,” Greiner said, “we can protect ourselves, our families, and our Wyandotte County community.”

Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 should call their primary healthcare provider. Wyandotte County residents may also self-report symptoms online.

KDHE reported Tuesday that Kansas now has 98 confirmed cases with 36 in Johnson County and 22 in Wyandotte County.