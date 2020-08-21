Shawnee County health officials reduce number of people allowed at indoor mass gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials are limiting the number of people allowed at mass gatherings and attendance to public events.

Starting at midnight on Monday, county health officials will reduce the indoor mass gathering limit to 25 people. Outdoor gatherings will remain at 45 people, according to Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

The recommendations comes as the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team notes a rise in local cases, and released a scorecard noting the area is currently has a high transmission rate.

Watch the meeting here: