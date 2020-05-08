Health officials give coronavirus update in Shawnee County, looking at drive-through testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are 149 confirmed coronavirus cases, five deaths, 128 people being monitored, and 100 people who have recovered, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

The department said on Friday it’s not currently doing testing of its own, but are in the developmental stages of a drive-through test site.

The focus would be on uninsured people who live in the county.

Craig Barnes with the health department said if you have two or more symptoms of the coronavirus, contact your primary doctor to see if you should be tested.

Testing is available at Stormont Vail, which you can contact at (785) 354-6000, or at KU Health System St. Francis Campus, which you can contact at (833) 463-9362.

Barnes said to get results of your test, call the testing site that you were tested at, not the county health department.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said the public needs to continue practicing social distancing and recommends wearing a mask when going out.