Health officials link coronavirus cases to funerals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is warning the public that they have found a link to 41 cases of coronavirus, including one death, to funeral services in Shawnee County.

The cases include people in five different counties and are either directly or indirectly association with the funerals or visitations.

Chapel Oaks Cremation and Funeral Services in Topeka has many of the families they serve complying with restrictions such as social distancing, masks and no more than 10 people at a service.

“We just have to be vigilant in practicing these social distancing and wearing your masks and the sanitizer, we’ve got it all over the funeral home,” Susan Hutton, assistant funeral director for Chapel Oaks, said.

However, families aren’t always happy to comply with these restrictions, according to Hutton.

“Your first instinct is to hug your loved ones and to be together. It is a difficult time to be a funeral director during a pandemic,” she said.

Hutton said she encourages families to use the restrictions as much as possible, but some do not want to wear masks or social distance.

Instead, they will hold private ceremonies at their homes.

This is what caused Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino to bring awareness to this association.

“The last thing you want to do is end up, 10, 15 days after the service, knowing that some of the people who come to the service fell sick with a potentially serious disease and maybe even died as a result of that,” Pezzino said.

Many families who do not want to comply with the restrictions have instead decided to postpone the funeral services until September, Hutton said.