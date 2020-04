TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported five new coronavirus recoveries Wednesday afternoon.

The updated numbers came at 4:30 p.m., while new cases and deaths remained stagnant. This brings the total number of Shawnee County recoveries from 56 to 61 with 96 confirmed cases and five deaths.

For a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries in Kansas, click here.