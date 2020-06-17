Health officials say six K-State athletes tested positive for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County health officials announced Wednesday some of the new positive coronavirus cases are Kansas State University athletes.

K-State tested all athletes when they returned to campus and health officials are now reporting six positive cases of the virus within the athletics program, according to a City of Manhattan PIO.

The Riley County Health Department is reporting a total 10 new positive cases of coronavirus since Monday, bringing the county total to 90 positive cases.

