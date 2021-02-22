Health professionals confident in new COVID-19 treatment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KSNT) – Health professionals say they are confident in a new COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said this is called Monoclonal Antibody Treatment that is infused through an IV.

She said the state has provided many people with this treatment so far and it has noticed a significant difference from the antibodies.

“People in high risk groups- from certain age categories and people with chronic health conditions-when they are diagnosed, if they are able to get this treatment right away, it can serve to keep them out of the hospital,” Dr. Dillaha said.

See below to determine if you are in the group that could qualify for the treatment.