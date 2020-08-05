Health Secretary Dr. Norman gives update on coronavirus in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman on Wednesday gave an update on coronavirus in the state.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 28,890 positive cases were reported across the state by the Reno County Health Department. That includes 17,504 recoveries and 366 deaths.

Dr. Norman stressed the importance of wearing a mask. He said new data shows counties without a mask mandate haven’t seen a decrease in the number of cases per capita and the counties that have mandates have seen a decrease.

Also during the news conference, Dr. Norman said he’s interviewed some Kansans who have had the coronavirus. You can watch those here.

