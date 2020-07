TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is scheduled to give an update on coronavirus in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 26,210 positive cases of coronavirus were reported across the state. That includes approximately 15,127 recoveries and 342 deaths.

For a county-by-county breakdown, click here.

Dr. Norman was joined by a local psychologist, Dr. Susan Voorhees, to talk about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected our mental health.