Healthcare workers across northeast Kansas receive first COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of coronavirus vaccines were given to healthcare workers across northeast Kansas after the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccines made it to the area.

A healthcare worker at Stormont vail was the first person in Shawnee county to receive the vaccine. Workers at Via Christi in Manhattan also got the first doses Wednesday. Everyone who got a first shot today will need a booster shot in three weeks.

“It does begin the cascade of events to vaccinate or immunize the population to offer the freedoms we used to enjoy,” said Stormont Vail nurse practitioner Andrew Barnes, who was first in Topeka to receive the shot.

Wednesday night, it was a festive vaccine delivery at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Santa Claus brought doses of vaccines for healthcare workers there.

Thirty employees who work in close contact with coronavirus patients were vaccinated there. The CEO at St. Francis said they will be able to vaccinate around 70% of their frontline workers over the next four days.

And in Emporia, Newman Regional also got their first shipment of vaccines Wednesday.