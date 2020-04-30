Heartland Stampede 2020 canceled by coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled the 2020 Heartland Stampede music festival in Topeka, according to organizers.

After originally noting the festival at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka would still go on, and netting Azura Credit Union as a sponsor in early April, a festival spokesperson said it wasn’t meant to be.

“Initially we had hoped that we could weather this storm and that Stampede fans would be ready to celebrate the end of social distancing at our festival. This was perhaps wishful thinking, as very few would have predicted how rapidly our world would unravel.” Team Stampede

The team went on to say they attempted to reschedule instead of cancel originally, but they could not get the lineup including Luke Combs and Toby Keith to align with new dates. The festival is still set for June 24, 25 and 26 in 2021.

Fans will have the option to transfer their tickets to the 2021 festival, or request a refund until May 31. Visit the Heartland Stampede website for a full FAQ on the cancellation.