Here’s a timeline for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas

Photo from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly outlined the next steps that will be taken to get COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, expecting them to arrive as early as next week.

On Thursday, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kelly said the next step is for the Food and Drug Administration to issue the Emergency Use Authorization. Then Pfizer will begin to process orders.

According to a news release, shipping can take between 24-72 hours after the EUA is issued, with delivery expected 48-96 hours after it’s issued.

Gov. Kelly said the vaccines could arrive early next week and will be distributed to the ultra-cold storage locations across the state.

Photo from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Photo from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Photo from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

The locations of the storages won’t be released for security purposes. After the arrive at those locations, the vaccines will be sent to other locations across Kansas.