Here’s where to try Kansas’ new ‘Find My Vaccine’ tool

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has introduced a tool to help Kansans find places to get vaccines in their communities.

Kansas is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan, and the site will help residents find out if they are eligible. If they are, it shows them where they can get a vaccine.

“The ‘Find My Vaccine’ mapping tool allows any Kansan, regardless of where they live, to find the closest vaccine provider to their community,” Kelly said. “The national shortage continues to be the biggest obstacle to delivering vaccines, and that means many of our enrolled providers do not yet have sufficient vaccines to offer to the general public. But we know it’s better to be ahead of the curve and have this platform ready to go before supply has caught up, so that every Kansan is familiar with the tool and so we can be prepared as more providers are activated.”

The Kansas “Find My Vaccine” tool allows Kansans to: