Holton Community Hospital concerned for workers’ health as coronavirus cases increase

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the United States and it has local hospitals preparing for an increase of patients.

Staff at Holton Community Hospital are worried about staying healthy as cases grow in their community. At the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital’s CEO Carrie Saia said they had trouble getting enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers at the hospital. Now they have received several shipments and said they are doing much better.

“These places that people thought were safe, because it’s rural, it’s not going to happen to me, I don’t have to wear my mask because this doesn’t happen here,” said Malia Warner, Chief Medical Officer. “This is now happening here… it’s happening everywhere.”

The hospital currently has five of their own staff members out sick with the coronavirus. They are continuing to encourage everyone to practice social distancing guidelines.