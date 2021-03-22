Hospitals and health departments across Kansas move to next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hospitals and health departments across the state are following guidelines set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state is now allowing counties to move into Phases 3 and 4 of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Phases 3 and 4 contain people between the ages of 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions including asthma, cancer or diabetes. However, this doesn’t mean those eligible will get their shots immediately.

Health officials have said they are still accepting people in Phases 1 and 2, but they are also opening up the sign up process for those who are eligible in Phase 3 and 4.

An 18-year-old from Topeka made an appointment through Stormont Vail and was vaccinated two days later. He said he is excited to receive the vaccine before going off to college in the fall.

“You’re going to a new place and you don’t want to carry a virus that has killed people,” Dylan Watson, a Shawnee County resident said. “You don’t want people that have the virus to make you sick, and then you spread it to other people who aren’t as healthy.”

Every hospital, pharmacy and health department across the state has its own method on how you can sign up. Some places, like the Riley County Health Department, are even sending out text alerts as soon as your turn becomes available.

