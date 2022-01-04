Hospitals struggle to treat influx of patients in Kansas

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a patient’s room in a COVID-19 ward at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. A decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States over the last several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

KANSAS (KSNT) – MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as one of the state’s largest hospitals struggles to treat an influx of patients.

State health department data released Monday shows Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on Monday there were 14,855 new cases, and 146 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, Dec. 29.

At the University of Kansas Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites said more than 500 of more than 13,000 employees are sick or awaiting test results.

There have been 7,044 statewide deaths according to KDHE since the start of the pandemic.