How counties in northeast Kansas are following Governor Kelly’s mask order

(KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly released guidelines Thursday on a new policy requiring most Kansans to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option.

Here’s a breakdown of how counties in our viewing area are following the order:

Clay County

At the county commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners said they believe in the value of wearing a face mask, but won’t make it mandatory. They ask people still continue to practice social distancing.

Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners signed a resolution Thursday modifying the governor’s executive order. The county has instead made wearing a mask in places where people can’t keep six feet from others a strong recommendation.

Osage County

Osage County officials said the county has chose to exempt itself from the governor’s executive order. You can see the county’s order here.

Pottawatomie County

The Pottawatomie Board of County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the executive order.

Riley County

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss the executive order.

Shawnee County

The Shawnee County Commission rejected Kelly’s mask order during its Thursday meeting. Officials are now drafting a new mask policy based on the recommendations outlined in the governor’s original order.

Wabaunsee County

The Wabaunsee County Health Department said a special meeting will happen at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the governor’s order.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more counties release their plans.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said no one can be arrested for not following the governor’s mask order, but prosecutors can sue them if they want.