How local phase 2 coronavirus vaccine candidates aged 65+ can sign up without a computer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is now in phase 2 of the vaccine plan, which includes people 65 and over. But many are still waiting for their turn.

Julie and Dan Hejtmanek of Topeka fall into that category. They’re hoping both that both they and their elderly parents can get their vaccines soon.

The Hejtmaneks have tried multiple avenues to get vaccinated including attempts to wait for the excess vaccines at the end of the day at the Stormont Vail Events Center, one of Topeka’s vaccination sites.



“We have signed up for our shot through the Shawnee County health department through Cotton O’Neil Stormont Vail through St. Francis,” said Julie.

They’re not just looking to get their own vaccines though, as they’re trying to get their elderly parents signed up as well. Technology has proven to be a barrier in getting them signed up efficiently and quickly.

“Primarily for my 90-year-old mother, she doesn’t have a computer,” said Dan.

Counties like Shawnee, Lyon and Riley are allowing people to call and get signed up on the vaccine interest list over the phone. People can still fill it out online, but calling gives another option for those who don’t have Internet access or aren’t computer. Riley County told KSNT News Wednesday that their phone lines have been inundated with calls.

For other counties, like Osage County, where Julie’s father lives, they’re keeping their sign-up more basic.

“Their process is very different more pencil and paper and phone call,” said Julie.

Riley and Shawnee county say they have EMTs on hand at their vaccine clinic sites to help assist with any mobility issues the elderly may experience. Dan’s mother was given an opportunity to sign up for her appointment during our interview with them.

To sign up for your county’s interest form without a computer you can use the following numbers:

For Riley County, 785-565-6560

For Shawnee County, 785-251-4949

For Lyon County, 620-208-3741