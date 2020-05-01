How some Topeka businesses are preparing to reopen to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many people are looking forward to the opportunity to go out to eat and socialize again, but it will look a little different.

Restaurants will be the first to open, beginning Monday, May 4, followed by bars on Monday, May 18.

The president of the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka, Jay Ives, said employees are busy getting the restaurant ready to re-open on Monday.

“We’ll only have half our tables and spaced at least 6 feet apart so people can feel comfortable and we’ll be asking folks to do the same thing in our waiting area,” Ives said.

That means they’ll have no more than 150 people inside at a time, compared to the 350 people the restaurant usually holds.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, who worked with Governor Kelly on the guidelines, restaurants do not have to limit the amount of customers they can have inside at a time.

“Every table in between parties will be cleaned with cleaning solution and sanitizer in a spray before the next party is seated. Same thing with the chairs,” Ives said.

As of now, there will be no more than 10 customers sitting together at a table at a time and they must be six feet away from other tables.

On the other hand, the owner of Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill in west Topeka, Mark Schonlaw, said it’ll be trial and error figuring out how to social distance in a bar.

“We haven’t decided on our hours, if we’re going to go late night, midnight, 2 o’clock maybe on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” Schonlaw said. “But if we do something like that, we’re gonna have to have somebody at the door like we always do but with a counter.”

He said they’ve deep-cleaned the entire restaurant and will require staff to wear gloves and masks.

The bar also plans to keep its pool room closed to help enforce social distancing.

The state will require bars like Skinny’s to stay at half capacity until June 15.

“We’re gonna have to stop occupancy at 125 I think is half of what I’m allowed,” he said. “And then if we’re full, they’re going to have to wait outside until somebody else leaves.”

Each county can also have its own rules.

In Shawnee County, restaurants and bars can’t have lines outside; workers are to be screened for symptoms before going into work; service at a bar or counter is not allowed; and establishments can’t have self-service options like buffets.

To read the governor’s full plan, click here.