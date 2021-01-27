How to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens in Kansas

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (NEXSTAR/KSNT) – Some signs on Walgreens store doors indicate its pharmacies don’t yet have the COVID-19 vaccine available. But get ready, because they could have it soon.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way,” Walgreens said in a statement posted on its website.

A map of Walgreens stores in Topeka

However, you won’t be able to just walk in and receive it. There will be a process in place for you to get your vaccine injection.

Walgreens, with more than 9,000 pharmacies and eight in Topeka alone, is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some locations. However, anyone who wants to get the shot has to set up an account online and be pre-screened.

The company said it’s following state and local eligibility requirements, which vary by state. According to the store’s Jan. 26 information on its vaccinations in Kansas, the following people will be eligible to get the shot:

Residents or patients at long-term care facilities, senior housing or long-term care supportive independent living

Healthcare workers

Staff in long-term care facilities

Workers in direct contact with patients

Diagnostic labs, phlebotomists and pandemic health workers such as individuals performing COVID tests

Mental healthcare providers, pharmacy staff, non-medical staff if exposed to patients or infectious materials

Healthcare-associated contractors, including food and waste management

Dentists, physical therapists and professionals performing elective procedures

Home care workers, and CMS-designated caretakers

Morticians, forensic and funeral service workers

Staff in FQHCs, CHCs, safety-net and free clinics and faith-based outreach clinics (inclusive of state-funded clinics)

Home health aides, nursing assistants

Workers critical to pandemic response continuity

Individuals aged 65 years and older

Individuals in congregate care settings

High-contact critical workers

Walgreens is following directives for national Phase 1 distribution. The company said as of Friday, it had administered over 1 million vaccinations in long-term care facilities and to other “vulnerable populations.”

“Walgreens is working closely with state governments to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines as states advance their Phase 1A and 1B distribution and administration plans for additional vulnerable populations. Prioritized populations vary based on state guidelines and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.” Walgreens

Even so, Walgreens said it expects vaccines to be available to the general public in spring 2021, depending on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and federal, state and local governments.

People can also check KSNT News’ guide to getting vaccines in Phase 2 from local county health departments and hospitals by clicking here.

Walgreens said people who get vaccinated still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands. The company also said you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

For more on commonly asked questions, watch Walgreens’ COVID-19 information video: