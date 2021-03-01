How to get vaccinated from home in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is planning a new way Monday to get vaccines to people unable to leave home.
The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative said it is working with partners from the private sector to get shots to people considered homebound. The group said anyone who can’t leave home, or knows someone who might be considered homebound, can sign up to get an at-home vaccination one of two ways:
- Email CovidVaccine@snco.us
- Call 785-251-4949
The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative will ask anyone who calls or emails for the following information:
- Name
- Date of birth
- Address
- Phone number
- Email (if available)