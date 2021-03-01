How to get vaccinated from home in Shawnee County

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is planning a new way Monday to get vaccines to people unable to leave home.

The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative said it is working with partners from the private sector to get shots to people considered homebound. The group said anyone who can’t leave home, or knows someone who might be considered homebound, can sign up to get an at-home vaccination one of two ways:

Email CovidVaccine@snco.us

Call 785-251-4949

The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative will ask anyone who calls or emails for the following information: